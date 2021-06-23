Sherelle’s Debut EP is Incoming Next Month '160 Down The A406' EP is scheduled for July 6 release.

Sherelle will release her much-anticipated debut EP, 160 Down The A406, next month.

Known for her work as a high-octane DJ, 160 Down The A406 is the first time Sherelle has officially released her own productions. She describes the EP as a “product of wondering what the next stage of my life will be during 2020.” Producing for her has been a way of dealing with all the sadness that she’s been feeling during the pandemic. “I also went through a lot of self-discovery of what I truly wanted out of life and asked myself if I was truly happy with things,” she tells XLR8R. “The outcome of this are two reflective tracks which feel full and fuzzy. They are supposed to make you happy. Like anything I do, I just want people to be happy and dance.”

Alongside the announcement, the London artist, real name Sherelle Camille Thomas, has shared the title-track, which fuses her love of high-speed sounds with a weaving melody. We’re told that it’s just “an introduction to the soundscapes and sonics” that we can expect from Sherelle this year. “I wanted for my first introduction musically to be different,” she says. “I feel like I rarely show a softer, emotive side to the world and these tracks are supposed to be warm and forgiving. Something which wasn’t the case in 2020 for me.”

Tracklisting

01. 160 Down the A406

02. Rhythm Love (Feel It)

160 Down The A406 EP is scheduled for July 6 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://sherelle.bandcamp.com/album/sherelle-160-down-the-a406">SHERELLE – 160 DOWN THE A406 by SHERELLE</a>