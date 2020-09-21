SHHE Shares Beautifully Eerie Alva Noto Remix; Hear it Now The Raster-Noton founder joins rRoxymore, Black Taffy, and Sophia Loizou on remix album 'Re:.'

Scottish-Portuguese artist Su Shaw (a.k.a. SHHE) has shared an Alva Noto remix of her track “BOY.”

Noto’s remix lands with a transfixing video by Shaw and Tommy Perman that looks to reflect “the current pacing of time and movement around us,” Shaw explains, by using light as a reminder and representation of time and referencing “how interrupted routines have made it more difficult to make sense of time moving, or of us moving through it.” Noto’s remix provided a perfect soundtrack, as it “represents a similar shift in pace, a slowing down: a reassessing.”

The remix forms part of the upcoming SHHE remix album, Re:, which is set to drop on October 9 via One Little Independent Records. The album features reworked material and collaborations that explore different aspects of SHHE’s self-titled debut album, available now. The package includes new imaginings by rRoxymore, Makeness, Black Taffy, Sophia Loizou, Tommy Perman, and, of course, Alva Noto.

Tracklisting



01. Eyes Shut (rRoxymore Remix)

02. Saint Cyrus (Tommy Perman Remix)

03. Emma (Makeness Remix)

04. Beds (Black Taffy Remix)

05. BOY (Alva Noto Remix)

06. Maps (Sophia Loizou Remix)

Re: is available on October 9. You can pre-order the LP via Bandcamp, with the Alva Noto remix streaming in full below.