Shinedoe to Release Fifth Album 'Freedom Riders' LP is scheduled for October 21 release.

Shinedoe, real name Chinedum Nwosu, will release a new album next week.

Freedom Riders is the Amsterdam-based artist’s fifth album, following 2021’s The Observer on Jeff Mills’ Axis Records. It spans 10 tracks of house and techno, documenting “living in a world where there is peace, and all our basic needs are fulfilled.”

“We are all freedom riders,” Nwosu says, “some of us get lost and need to get back to the source.”

The album lands on Nwosu’s own Music That Moves label, which she launched in 2018. We’re told to expect an “expansive and diverse project” that captures sonics from across the spectrum: “for home listening through to the dancefloor.”

As a taster of the release she has shared the four-track Wake Up EP, available now.

Tracklisting



01. Freedom Riders

02. Peace

03. Safety First

04. Shine

05. Wake Up

06. Floor Action

07. Lockdown

08. Expressionisme

09. So It Is

10. See The Light

Freedom Riders LP is scheduled for October 21 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below.