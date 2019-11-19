SHKN Lands on Bruno Schmidt’s Domesticated Imprint 'Domesticated 003' EP is coming soon on vinyl.

Next on Bruno Schmidt‘s Domesticated label is an EP from SHKN.

SHKN is the alias of Marc Ashken and a name we’ve seen pop up here and there in recent years, notably on Voigtmann’s Subsequent. Before launching SHKN in 2016, Ashken was a staple on Leftroom and Perc Trax, but went quiet in 2014.

Launched last year, Domesticated is known for its strictly quality releases showcasing music from Schmidt’s close friends and family. Domesticated003 is the label’s third release, following EPs from Foster and Asper Bothrops, Schmidt’s collaboration with Robin Ordell.

Artwork comes from Hagen Schoenfeld.

Tracklisting

A1. 01_06_17

A2. 09_09_2015

B1. 10_10_16

B2. 29_12_17

Domesticated 003 EP is coming soon on vinyl only. You can hear clips below.