Shonky’s First Album in 15 Years is Incoming on Third Ear 'On the Run' LP is scheduled for April 25 release.

Shonky has unveiled a new album.

On The Run is the French DJ-producer’s second album, and it comes almost 15 years after his debut album, Time Zero, on Freak n’Chic. Since then, Shonky has cultivated a style all of his own, characterised by punishing beats laced with detailed polyrhythms and elusive motifs. In doing so, he’s established himself as one of the key exponents from his hometown Paris, touring the world alongside Dyed Soundorom and Dan Ghenacia as Apollonia. With On The Run, we can expect eight hypnotic cosmic jams with a hard-grooving sound.

The album lands on Third Ear, where Shonky put out the Shonky EP in 2018.

Late last year, Shonky announced Stoned Pilot, a label that focuses exclusively on collaborative projects. The first release, by Shonky and Otis, is out now.

Tracklisting



01. Electric

02. Hippodromo

03. Prime Time

04. Danse Macabre

05. Griefender

06. Trompe L’oeil

07. Gargamel

08. Kombattant

On the Run LP is scheduled for April 25 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below.