Sigur Rós Announce Orchestral Tour Ahead of New Album The tour kicks off in London in June.

Photo: Hörður Óttarson

Sigur Rós have announced a limited run of special dates, where they’ll perform material from a new album with a 41-piece orchestra in both Europe and North America.

Having spent the past few years writing and recording, the Icelandic group will now debut these new songs to the world. They’ll do this with the Wordless Music Orchestra in North America.

The tour kicks off with Meltdown Festival in the UK, where the group will perform with the London Contemporary Orchestra, who also accompany them on their following European tour dates. All orchestral dates will be conducted by Rob Ames.

Tickets for the tour are on sale here.

Dates



6/16 London, UK—Royal Festival Hall

6/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands—Concertgebouw

6/18 Hamburg, Germany—Elbphilharmonie

7/3 Paris, France—Philharmonie Main Hall

8/14 Toronto, ON—Roy Thomson Hall

8/16 New York City, NY—Beacon Theatre

8/18 Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre

8/19 Boston, MA—Wang Theatre

8/21 Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre

8/24 Seattle, WA—The Paramount Theatre

8/26 Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

8/27 Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre