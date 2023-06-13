Sigur Rós Share Song Ahead of New Album 'ÁTTA,' the new album, will land soon.

Sigur Rós have shared a new song ahead of the start of their sold out European and North American tour.

The song, titled “Blóðberg,” is an epic orchestral piece that features the London Contemporary Orchestra conducted by Robert Ames.

It arrives alongside a video by Johan Renck, director of the HBO miniseries Chernobyl.

“I feel as nihilistic as one could regarding the future. We are powerless against our own stupidities,” Renck says. “Some aspects of this came to merge with my impressions of the themes of ‘Blóðberg.’ The music becoming a score to my own miserable thoughts, giving them beauty as only music can.”

The song is the first in a decade to welcome Kjartan Sveinsson back into the fold, after he left the band in 2012, alongside frontman Jónsi and bassist Georg Holm.

More importantly, it “signposts” the way to a promised new album, called ÁTTA, the Icelandic band’s first in a decade. More information will come soon. Meanwhile, you can stream “Blóðberg” in full via the player below.

Photo: Tim Dunk