SJAYY’s New Album Moves Through Jersey Club, Drill, and Hip-Hop 'Enjoy the Show' LP is available digitally now.

SJAYY is a rising producer and DJ, originating from Uganda but based in the United States. Through his versatile productions, he sits at the forefront of a Jersey club and hip-hop movement, continuously redefining the boundaries of musical composure, vocal delivery, and all other forms of physical artistry. Enjoy the Show is his new album, following last year’s A BIG JERSEY CLUB ALBUM.

The release is filled with twists and turns, moving through Jersey club but also drill, juke, hip-hop instrumentals and more. SJAYY’s voice is featured on tracks like “Welcome,” “2K,” “PLIE,” and it includes a track produced by The Neptunes, namely Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

The cover art is by Fifth Power.

In August, SJAYY released WANDER, a four-track EP.

Tracklisting



01. Welcome

02. Millions in Pieces

03. Enjoy the Show

04. 3K

05. Luv

06. 2K PROD. THE NEPTUNES

07. PLIE PROD. PANDI

08. Just Juke

09. Jazz Juke

10. War

11. Pops

12.10th Grade

13. Intermission

14. Pharrell

15. Jersey Millions

<a href="https://sjayy.bandcamp.com/album/enjoy-the-show">Enjoy the Show by Sjayy</a>