SJAYY’s New Album Moves Through Jersey Club, Drill, and Hip-Hop
'Enjoy the Show' LP is available digitally now.
SJAYY has put out Enjoy the Show, a new album.
SJAYY is a rising producer and DJ, originating from Uganda but based in the United States. Through his versatile productions, he sits at the forefront of a Jersey club and hip-hop movement, continuously redefining the boundaries of musical composure, vocal delivery, and all other forms of physical artistry. Enjoy the Show is his new album, following last year’s A BIG JERSEY CLUB ALBUM.
The release is filled with twists and turns, moving through Jersey club but also drill, juke, hip-hop instrumentals and more. SJAYY’s voice is featured on tracks like “Welcome,” “2K,” “PLIE,” and it includes a track produced by The Neptunes, namely Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.
The cover art is by Fifth Power.
In August, SJAYY released WANDER, a four-track EP.
Tracklisting
01. Welcome
02. Millions in Pieces
03. Enjoy the Show
04. 3K
05. Luv
06. 2K PROD. THE NEPTUNES
07. PLIE PROD. PANDI
08. Just Juke
09. Jazz Juke
10. War
11. Pops
12.10th Grade
13. Intermission
14. Pharrell
15. Jersey Millions
Enjoy the Show LP is available digitally now, with a full stream below.