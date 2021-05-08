Skee Mask Surprises with Third Album; Listen Now
'Pool' LP is available now.
Skee Mask has released a new album called Pool.
Pool is the Munich artist’s third solo album as Skee Mask, following the inimitable Compro, which he released in 2018. It comprises 18 tracks spanning ambient, breakbeat, IDM, and techno. He released it as a surprise drop yesterday for the final Bandcamp Friday. It’s not available on major streaming platforms, which is no surprise given that Skee Mask, real name Bryan Müller, has been critical of Spotify. It comes via Ilian Tape, Skee Mask’s regular label home.
There’s little else known about the album, other than that it’s mastered by the Zenker Brothers and Klaus Arnold. Artwork photos come by Lara Köcke.
Tracklisting
01. Nvivo
02. Stone Cold 369
03. LFO
04. Rdvnedub
05. CZ3000 Dub
06. DJ Camo Bro
07. Collapse Casual
08. Breathing Method
09. Ozone
10. Rio Dub
11. Testo BC Mashup
12. Dolan Tours
13. Absence
14. 60681z
15. Crosssection
16. Harrison Ford
17. Pepper Boys
18. Fourth
Pool LP is available now. You can stream it in full below and pre-order here.