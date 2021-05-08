Skee Mask Surprises with Third Album; Listen Now 'Pool' LP is available now.

Photo: Rene Passet

Skee Mask has released a new album called Pool.

Pool is the Munich artist’s third solo album as Skee Mask, following the inimitable Compro, which he released in 2018. It comprises 18 tracks spanning ambient, breakbeat, IDM, and techno. He released it as a surprise drop yesterday for the final Bandcamp Friday. It’s not available on major streaming platforms, which is no surprise given that Skee Mask, real name Bryan Müller, has been critical of Spotify. It comes via Ilian Tape, Skee Mask’s regular label home.

There’s little else known about the album, other than that it’s mastered by the Zenker Brothers and Klaus Arnold. Artwork photos come by Lara Köcke.

Tracklisting



01. Nvivo

02. Stone Cold 369

03. LFO

04. Rdvnedub

05. CZ3000 Dub

06. DJ Camo Bro

07. Collapse Casual

08. Breathing Method

09. Ozone

10. Rio Dub

11. Testo BC Mashup

12. Dolan Tours

13. Absence

14. 60681z

15. Crosssection

16. Harrison Ford

17. Pepper Boys

18. Fourth

Pool LP is available now. You can stream it in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://iliantape.bandcamp.com/album/itlp09-skee-mask-pool">ITLP09 Skee Mask – Pool by Skee Mask</a>