Skygaze Unveils Fourth Studio Album, ‘Bloom’ 'Bloom' LP is out now on Bandcamp

Skygaze has self-released Bloom, his fourth studio album, earlier today.

Bloom follows Freedom, self-released in 2018, and covers the same style, a mix of jazz, funk, and electronics. Four of the 12 tracks feature the Spanish producer’s own vocals, opening up his palette to pop, soul, and folk music.

Skygaze is the musical project of Jaime Tellado. An architect by profession, he found of music from an early age and launched Skygaze in 2013.

Tracklisting



01. First heartbeats after coma

02. Bloom

03. Flying with u

04. Far away from here

05. Flesh

06. Start Over

07. And life goes on

08. Bachatta Button

09. Mermaid

10. Seriously

11. Out of context (feat.Helios Amor)

12. No better place to hide myself

Bloom LP is out now on Bandcamp, with clips available below.