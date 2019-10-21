smog Delivers Two ‘Post-Gabber’ Jams on Failed Units 'Dawn Of The Failed Units Pt​.​3' arrives on November 8.

smog will close Failed Units‘ Dawn Of The Failed Units series with a new EP of “post-gabber.”

The EP features two originals and two remixes. “Builders” and “Surfactant” are two song embryos that smog used to close his live sets with last year. The label asked Antwood to jump in and “unlock the turbo rave potential” of “Builders,” while Helsinki’s Forces grinds “Surfactant” down to a messy, noisy pulp.

The EP follows contributions in the series from Daniel Ruane and Vee.

smog, real name Paolo Combes, released his brilliant debut album earlier the year. You can read more about him here.

Tracklisting

01. Builders

02. Surfactant

03. Builders (Antwood Remix)

04. Surfactant (Forces Remix)

Dawn Of The Failed Units Pt​.​3 arrives on November 8 and is available to pre-order now.