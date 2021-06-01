Soccer96’s New Album is Inspired by Humanity’s Entanglement with Technology 'Dopamine' LP is scheduled for September 10 release.

Soccer96, the collaboration of Danalogue and Betamax, will release a new album in September.

The London pair, real names Dan Leavers and Maxwell Hallett, have become synonymous with the thriving London jazz scene and, through their mind-bending incarnation as the synths-and-drums pairing, they’ve traversed stylistic worlds. Launched in 2012 with a self-titled album, Soccer96 is a vessel for them to find clear water from their multitude of other collaborations, their most notable being as two-thirds of The Comet Is Coming alongside Shabaka Hutchings.

Dopamine, the third album, following 2016’s As Above So Below, is inspired by the idea of humanity’s entanglement with technology and artificial intelligence. We’re told that the record is darker in some senses than what they’ve put out before.

The title refers to the neurotransmitter associated with pleasure, which enables technology to hack into our minds and control us, creating addiction and dependency. It began life as a sonic reaction to the graphic novels of Moebius’ Jean Giraud. The duo started swapping reel-to-reel tape ideas through each other’s letterboxes during lockdown, before eventually convening in the studio where they displayed one of the revered French artist’s images in the middle of the studio for inspiration. “All musical decisions would centre around this image,” Betamax tells XLR8R. “It was a depiction of a cosmic traveller gazing across a desert at a sort of crystal city. If the music was resonating with the image then we knew we were on the right path.”

Alongside the announcement, Soccer96 have shared lead single “Dopamine” featuring Nuha Ruby Ra on vocals, who sings from the perspective of human and machine throughout the track.

Artwork comes from Phil Hale, with layout by Raimund Wong.

Tracklisting



01. Enter The Vortex

02. Prelude to the Age of Transhumanism

03. Speak To Me Only With Your Mind

04. Dopamine feat. Nuha Ruby Ra

05. Entanglement

06. Red Skies of the Anthropocene

07. Sitting On A Satellite feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis

08. Use Music To Kill

09. Perfect Dystopia

10. Telepathic DNA

11. Interplanetary Meditations

12. Carry Us Home

Dopamine LP is scheduled for September 10 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Dopamine” featuring Nuha Ruby Ra in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://soccer96.bandcamp.com/album/dopamine">Dopamine by Soccer96</a>