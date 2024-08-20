Soela Next on Scissor and Thread 'Dark Portrait' LP is scheduled for September 6 release.

Soela—the DJ-production alias of Elina Shorokhova, a Russia-born Berlin-based pianist and vocalist—will release a new album on Francis Harris‘ Scissor and Thread.

Having released material on such labels including Kompakt, Lawrence‘s Dial, and Shall Not Fade, Shorokhova joins the ranks of the Brooklyn, New York label for this “exquisite album,” we’re told.

Across Dark Portrait, a “complex mix” of emotions plays out with tracks that utilize Shorokhova’s musicality and ear for details with skittering beats, ambient soundscapes, and lose-yourself dancefloor moments.

Tracklisting

01. Unsuitable

02. Through The Windows feat. Francis Harris & Philipp Priebe

03. Drowning feat. Module One

04. Dark Portrait

05. Lost In The Fog

06. February Is Not Going To Be Forever feat. Lawrence

07. Spirits

08. Even If I Ask You To Stay

09. The Darkest Hour Before Sunrise

Dark Portrait LP is scheduled for September 6 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Even If I Ask You To Stay” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

