Sofie Signs to Stones Throw with New Single, ’99 Glimpses’

Sofie has released a new single via Stones Throw, titled 99 Glimpses.

Sofie, real name Sofie Fatouretchi, is based in Vienna, Austria. She has long held close affiliations with Stones Throw, where she curated releases like Sofie’s SOS Tape and collaborated with artists like MNDSGN. She was also a member of the original Boiler Room crew in Los Angeles, and presents a monthly show on NTS Radio, “SOS Radio.”

99 Glimpses is the first single from her new solo project, and just a teaser to end the year. We’re told to expect more music in 2020.

Tracklisting

01. 99 Glimpses

