Australian Festival SOFT CENTRE Invites Applications for 2021 Program; Apply Now Send in "ambitious ideas that speak to the crucial conversations of this moment."

SOFT CENTRE, the Australian festival of experimental sound and art, is inviting applications for its 2021 program.

The festival is looking for innovative ideas across various disciplines, for both digital and physical contexts, including light and video installations, audio-visual performances, sound/noise art, experimental electronic music, dance/performance art, creative coding, and new media.

With the last year’s tumultuous times in mind, SOFT CENTRE encourages “ambitious ideas that speak to the crucial conversations of this moment,” and are “innovative in their response to evolving performance and event conditions.”

In the past, SOFT CENTRE has hosted performances by A Made Up Sound, Lawrence English, Via App, Cassius Select, phile, Ptwiggs, and many more.

The call is open to both local and international artists, and it will close on January 1, 2021. You can find out more information and lodge a submission over at the SOFT CENTRE website.

SOFT CENTRE is a one-day festival of experimental electronic music, radical performance art, large-scale light installations, and new media works that takes place each year in Sydney, eastern Australia. You can read more about it here, and watch a video about the submissions here.