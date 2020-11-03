Son Lux to Release More Introspective ‘Tomorrows II’ Album 'Tomorrows II' LP is scheduled for December 4 release on City Slang.

Photo || Djeneba Aduayom

Son Lux have unveiled Tomorrows II, the second instalment in a far-reaching three-volume body of work.

This second volume, following August’s Tomorrows I, sees a more introspective, stripped-back facet to the Tomorrows world, a long-format album to be released in three volumes over the course of a year.

The three-part record sees the New York group, comprising Ryan Lott, Rafiq Bhatia, and Ian Chang, training their sights on volatile principles: imbalance, disruption, and redefinition. It arrives at a time of uncertainty in the world and aims to remind us of the necessity of questioning assumptions, and of sitting with the tension.

Along with the announcement, the trio have shared the album’s lead single, “Live Another Life,” and an accompanying remix by Nappy Nina entitled “Live Another Life (Heal For Me).” The track, streaming below, deals with the tension of control and how identities can be bound together in relationships.

Son Lux began as a solo project for founder Ryan Lott but expanded in 2014 thanks to a kinship with Ian Chang and Rafiq Bhatia. The trio strengthened their chemistry and honed their collective intuition while creating, releasing, and touring five recordings, including albums Bones (2015) and Brighter Wounds (2018). The band remains audibly indebted to soul, hip-hop, and experimental improvisation.

Tracklisting



01. Warning

02. Molecules

03. Prophecy

04. Yellow Leaves

05. Out of Wind

06. Apart

07. Bodies

08. Weight of Your Air

09. Live Another Life

10. Borrowed Eyes

Tomorrows II LP is scheduled for December 4 digital release on City Slang. A vinyl edition will land in 2021, and you can pre-order it all here.

<a href="https://sonlux.bandcamp.com/album/live-another-life">Live Another Life by Son Lux</a>