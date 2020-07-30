Sophia Loizou Signs to Houndstooth for Third Album, ‘Untold’ 'Untold' LP is out on September 25.

Sophia Loizou will release Untold, her new album, via Houndstooth.

Untold is Loizou’s third full-length, and it follows offerings on Astro:Dynamics, Kathexis, and Cosmo Rhythmatic.

Taking sounds from living systems, her own field recordings, and from human, animal, and technological origins, the Bristol, UK artist creates “a series of speculative sonic landscapes,” or nine powerful ambient electronic compositions that “invite us to try to see the Earth through the eyes of others.” She sampled waves, insects, vultures, and even lions.

Loizou’s writing was triggered by “lots of weird and changeable weather events,” at home in Bristol and on trips to Scotland and Iceland, she explains. During huge storms in remote areas of Iceland, she experienced “feelings of liberation from the self that can happen when faced with the power of the earth or the scale of the sea,” the label explains. “I’m not the sitting still type but when I stop and observe the world, I become transfixed by the shapes and movements of those natural forces,” Loizou adds.

The album forms part of a larger multi-disciplinary project that also includes an illustrated collection of poems, called “Untold: A Tellurian Memorandum,” which “envision different aspects of entangled Earthly relationships.” The book comes accompanied by a 30-minute sonic landscape in which sounds from living systems, and field recordings from human, anima, and technological origins meet. There’s also an AV show and a lecture performance.

Tracklisting



01. Anima

02. Celestial Web

03. Vestal Waters

04. Inner Dreams

05. Fluxes

06. Hypnotik

07. Sylphonia

08. Bicameral

09. Apeiro

Untold LP is out on September 25. Meanwhile, you can stream “Anime” below and pre-order here.

