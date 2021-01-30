SOPHIE, Revered Electronic Pop Musician, Dies Aged 34 The cause of death is a "sudden accident."

It is with great sadness that we report that SOPHIE, the revered experimental pop artist, passed away this morning in Athens, Greece, following a “sudden accident.”

“Tragically our beautiful SOPHIE passed away this morning after a terrible accident,” reads an official statement from the Glasgow, Scotland artist’s management team. “True to her spirituality, she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.”

The statement continued: “SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”

SOPHIE, real name Sophie Xeon, emerged in the early 2010s, breaking out with a string of singles like “Nothing More to Say,” before she embarked on a new direction with “BIPP,” fusing pop, trance, electronic dance music in a highly original way. She released on labels like Numbers. and Huntleys & Palmers before dropping her Grammy-nominated debut album, Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, on Transgressive Records in 2018. She also produced for Madonna, Charli XCX, and Vince Staples.

The family has requested that privacy at this time.