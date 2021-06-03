South African Talent Deep Aztec Reinterprets Deep House on Debut Album 'Healing Frequencies' LP is scheduled for July 9 release.

Deep Aztec will release his debut album, Healing Frequencies, via his MFENGU Records imprint this summer.

Deep Aztec, real name Azakiwe Jezile, is a South African electronic producer. His journey in music began when he moved from London to Cape Town and was exposed to a wide variety of music, from gospel to house and jazz. He started to make music around the age of 16 and, after just six years, he put out his debut release, A Message to Larry Heard, an homage to deep house on Turn Left Recordings.

Healing Frequencies, his debut album, is a “celebration of music, life, and love” that features Dumama, L Speaks, Rona Ray, and Aztec’s own alter-ego James Blond3. Sonically, we’re told it’s every flavour of jazz, house, disco and more rolled into one, creating “a hypnotic album experience” that reinterprets house music across 12 tracks that present Jezile’s past, present, and far-found future.

“When I look back at my trajectory from the time I started until now, it is certainly nothing short of a never-ending string of changes and progressions,” Jezile tells XLR8R. The journey is full of ups and downs, tears, and laughter. Whenever I’m feeling clueless about life, I find myself reminiscing of my colourful childhood memories. It’s those memories that comfort and remind me that this journey I have taken is because music is what I live for.”

Tracklisting



01. Healing Frequencies feat. Dumama

02. Forget About It feat. James Blond3

03. I’ve Found You feat. James Blond3

04. Just Can’t Admit

05. Say It feat. Rona Ray

06. Polygon Disco

07. Sorry (I Know)

08. Moments We Share

09. Music Brings Me Joy feat. L Speaks

10. Believing What’s On Your Mind

11. Land Of Kings feat. L Speaks

12. Work Hard, REST

Healing Frequencies LP is scheduled for July 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Music Brings Me Joy” feat. L Speaks and “Work Hard, REST” in full via the player below.

<a href="https://deepaztec.bandcamp.com/album/healing-frequencies">Healing Frequencies by Deep Aztec</a>