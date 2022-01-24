South Africa’s Teno Afrika to Release New Album on Awesome Tapes from Africa 'Where You Are' LP is scheduled for February 4 release.

Lutendo Raduvha, a 22-year-old producer based in South Africa, will release his second album as Teno Afrika on Awesome Tapes from Africa.

The past five years have seen amapiano, a bright dance music that fuses deep house and jazz with lounge, born in the townships of South Africa’s Gauteng province, evolve from an underground sound to a nationwide mainstream staple. Raduvha, who has spent the bulk of his life moving between different townships on the outskirts of Johannesburg and Pretoria, uses the sound as a vehicle to reflect those influences. The first run of his first album, Amapiano Selections, released in 2020, sold out quickly, and now he’s back with a new batch of songs.

We’re told that Where You Are expands on Raduvha’s rhythmic subtlety and warm bass, which are adorned by amapiano’s telltale shakers, hi-hats, and mid-tempo shuffle.

The release also sees Raduvha bringing more vocalists into the sonic picture. Singers Leyla and KayCee feature on the title-track and “Fall In Love,” respectively. Regular cohort Diego Don joins for two driving, pad-propelled works, “SK Love” and “AK Love.” The album’s closer “Duma ICU” features another returning collaborator, Stylo MusiQ. “There’s a palpable feeling of not knowing where the young producer might go next,” we’re told.

Tracklisting



01. Teno Afrika ft Leyla “Where You Are”

02. Teno Afrika & Diego Don “SK Love”

03. Teno Afrika “Bells”

04. Teno Afrika ft KayCee “Fall in Love”

05. Teno Afrika “Gomora Groove”

06. Teno Afrika “Halaal Flavour”

07. Teno Afrika & Diego Don “AK Love” 05:20

08. Teno Afrika ft Stylo MusiQ “Duma ICU”

Where You Are LP is scheduled for February 4 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track feat. Leyla and “AK Love” with Diego Don in full below. Pre-order is available here.

<a href="https://tenoafrika.bandcamp.com/album/where-you-are">Where You Are by Teno Afrika</a>