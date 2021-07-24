Space Ghost Unveils Album of Shimmering Deep House “Created to Heal and Energize” 'Dance Planet' LP is scheduled for September 17 release.

Sudi Wachspress will return to Tartelet Records with Dance Planet, his third album of emotionally-charged house music as Space Ghost.

Wachspress, an Oakland, California native, has always represented a beacon of shimmering house, particularly on his previous Endless Light and Aquarium Nightclub albums for Tartelet and on his swathes of self-released music. We’re told that Dance Planet “carries a greater responsibility to spread spiritual affirmations” than his earlier work because the dancefloor community is “emerging from a mentally-taxing recess.” You can expect 10 tracks of chill-out breaks, uplifting deep house, and low slung R&B that are “pointedly created to heal and energize.”

“On this record, I had a lot of different ideas forming and melding into one, from house, downtempo, and hip-hop to old video game soundtracks,” says Wachspress. “During the pandemic, I began discovering the music of both Soichi Terada and Toyin Agbetu. I really wanted to make an uplifting record with all sorts of sounds, some clear dance tracks, and some a bit slower and more trippy.”

The album is available in a limited-edition bundle with a bonus 7″ featuring “Deep” and “Tuff World.”

Tracklisting



01. Emotional Healer

02. Be Yourself

03. Deep (Vibes Mix)

04. UFO

05. Afterglow

06. Back to the Source

07. Emotional Healer (Back Room Mix)

08. Soul Shower

09. Dream Weaver

10. Be Yourself (Motivational Mix)

7″ bonus



01. Deep (7″ Mixx)

02. Tuff World

Dance Planet LP is scheduled for September 17 release. We’ll all pre-order links and public streams as they become available.