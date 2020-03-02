Squarepusher Shows Contemplative Side on New EP, ‘Lamental’ 'Lamental' EP is out on April 10 via Warp.

Squarepusher will release a new EP next month.

Lamental follows Squarepusher’s first album in five years, Be Up A Hello, released on Warp in January. It reveals a contemplative side to the music the UK artist, real name Tom Jenkinson, has been making over the last few years.

Jenkinson composed “MIDI Sans Frontières,” track three, in response to the EU referendum in 2016, and made the stems available to all, encouraging remixers to participate as a form of “internationalist collaboration with sound makers, irrespective of what kind of music they make, where they live, their background or their age.” Also included on the EP is Jenkinson’s own “Avec Batterie” deep breakbeat rework of the track.

The squelchy synth techno of “The Paris Track” is an accelerated interpretation of “Detroit People Mover,” which is taken from Be Up A Hello.

Squarepusher will embark on a world tour, taking him to Japan, Canada, the United States, and Europe, ending back in England in August. His May 15 show at London’s The Roundhouse will feature Paranoid London, Scalping, and Ray Keith.

Tracklisting

A1. The Paris Track

A2. Detroit People Mover

B1. MIDI Sans Frontières (Avec Batterie)

B2. MIDI Sans Frontières

Digital:



01. The Paris Track

02. Detroit People Mover

03. Les Mains Dansent (Digital only)

04. Midi Sans Frontieres (Avec Batterie)

05. Midi Sans Frontieres

Lamental EP is out on April 10 via Warp. Pre-order is available here, with “Midi Sans Frontieres (Avec Batterie)” streaming below.