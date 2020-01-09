Squarepusher Shares Breakneck New Single Ahead of Latest Album 'Nervelevers' is available now.

Photo | Donald Milne

Squarepusher has shared “Nervelevers,” the latest taste of Be Up A Hello, his long-awaited new album.

The breakneck breakbeats of “Nervelevers” recall classic moments of Squarepusher’s much-loved catalogue, which coupled with its blistering acid line also exemplifies the influence his formative years in the Essex rave scene had on the album.

For the release, Squarepusher, real name Tom Jenkinson, returned to using a bewildering array of vintage analogue and digital hardware, the same equipment that first helped him develop his sound in the early ’90s.

In addition to his worldwide tour, see dates below, Warp and Rough Trade shops will present a special Be Up A Hello album launch party at London’s Five Miles on Saturday, February 1. Fans can pre-order a CD, vinyl, or t-shirt to guarantee entry to this exclusive DJ set from Squarepusher and special guests.

Squarepusher added a bonus track and one-hour mix of unreleased material to the accounts of fans who had pre-ordered the album over Christmas and new year. Anyone who pre-orders from Squarepusher.net, Bleep.com, or buys the physical release from any other stores will be able to access these downloads.

Be Up A Hello is out on January 31 via Warp Records.