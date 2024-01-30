Squarepusher’s New Album is Inspired by Lockdown’s “Eerie Silence” 'Dostrotime' will land on March 1 via Warp.

Squarepusher, otherwise known as Tom Jenkinson, is releasing a new album.

Dostrotime is the British artist’s first album since 2020’s Be Up Hello. In the years since, he’s released an EP, Lamental, and remixed artists such as GoGo Penguin and Danny Elfman. It’s inspired by the “novel, eerie, sublime silence” of lockdown.

“The cancellation of all live commitments meant the prospect of a year’s worth of itineraries, airport security, hotels, and no sleep was erased, and for some time I experienced a simple happiness not familiar in my adulthood,” Jenkinson explained. “In a way it reminded me of being a child, where one knows big and awful stuff happens on the horizon but the current moment is a blissful sanctuary.”

Tracklisting



01. Arkteon 1

02. Enbounce

03. Wendorlan

04. Duneray

05. Kronmec

06. Arkteon 2

07. Holorform

08. Akkranen

09. Stromcor

10. Domelash

11. Heliobat

12. Arkteon 3

Dostrotime will land on March 1 via Warp. Meanwhile, you can stream “Wendorlan” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://squarepusher.bandcamp.com/album/dostrotime-1">Dostrotime by Squarepusher</a>

Photo: Caspar Stevens