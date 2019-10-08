Stenny’s Album Debut Next on Ilian Tape 'Upsurge' LP is out November 19.

Photo: Nika Andelic

Stenny will release his debut album on Ilian Tape next month.

Upsurge is the fifth album on Ilian Tape, following Skee Mask’s Compro of last year. It’s described as the “musical journey of a sensitive soul.” We’re told that it “flows through ups and downs” and “reflects the highs and lows we all go through.”

Over the last eight years, Stenny, an Italian artist, has become one of the core names on the Munich label, continuously evolving his own style and exploring new territories. Earlier this year, he released Stress Test, a four-track outing that explored breakbeat, electro, and UK garage.

Upsurge‘s artwork is by Anja Lekavski.

Tracklisting



01. Water Maze

02. Detraction

03. Sensitive Habitat

04. Blind Corners

05. BFRB

06. Swordfish

07. Whyrl

08. Psygraph

09. Fast Fade

10. Dew

11. Cursed

12. In A Distant Light

Upsurge LP is out November 19 on vinyl and digital. Meanwhile, you can hear clips below.