Stenny’s Album Debut Next on Ilian Tape
'Upsurge' LP is out November 19.
Stenny will release his debut album on Ilian Tape next month.
Upsurge is the fifth album on Ilian Tape, following Skee Mask’s Compro of last year. It’s described as the “musical journey of a sensitive soul.” We’re told that it “flows through ups and downs” and “reflects the highs and lows we all go through.”
Over the last eight years, Stenny, an Italian artist, has become one of the core names on the Munich label, continuously evolving his own style and exploring new territories. Earlier this year, he released Stress Test, a four-track outing that explored breakbeat, electro, and UK garage.
Upsurge‘s artwork is by Anja Lekavski.
Tracklisting
01. Water Maze
02. Detraction
03. Sensitive Habitat
04. Blind Corners
05. BFRB
06. Swordfish
07. Whyrl
08. Psygraph
09. Fast Fade
10. Dew
11. Cursed
12. In A Distant Light
Upsurge LP is out November 19 on vinyl and digital. Meanwhile, you can hear clips below.