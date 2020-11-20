Steve Arrington Honours the Progress of Racial Justice in America with New Video 'Down To The Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions' is available now.

Steve Arrington has shared a new music video for “Make A Difference,” taken from his new album, Down To The Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions, out now on Stones Throw.

The video honours the progress of racial justice in America, a legacy built by generations of Black trailblazers. Arrington continues his own legacy by encouraging future generations to make a difference like those who came before them, including Papa John Creach, Thelonious Monk, Sun Ra, Hound Dog Taylor, and Aretha Franklin.

Created with the help of Stones Throw’s Peanut Butter Wolf, Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions is a collection of songs made in collaboration with a new generation of young producers. While fans of classic Arrington hits will find plenty to love across the record, it explores new territory for an artist who continues to evolve.

From Dayton, Ohio, Arrington got his start behind the drums in the group Slave, but he’s most known as the lead singer of their classic ’80s funk songs “Watching You” and “Just A Touch Of Love.” He went solo in ’83, which brought on more success, before he left music for two decades to devote himself to spiritual work in the ministry in ’91. He returned to music in 2009 and put out his debut album on Stones Throw, Higher, in 2013, produced with Dam-Funk.

Down To The Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions is available now, with the video streaming below.