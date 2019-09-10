Steve Hauschildt Album Next on Ghostly 'Nonlin' LP lands October 25.

Steve Hauschildt will release a new album on Ghostly next month.

The Chicago-based musician has composed panoramas of synthesized sound for over a decade. First within his former band, Emeralds, an American touchstone of 2000’s home-recorded psychedelic noise music, and later across a steady stream of solo releases spanning ambient techno, arpeggiated electronica, and post-kosmische styles utilizing synthesizers, computers, and digital processing. In 2018, he extended a collection of rich, visceral tracks titled Dissolvi, his first release on Ghostly International and his most collaborative work to date.

Just a year later, he now returns with Nonlin, an album that’s “freer, leaner, and looser, both structurally and conceptually,” the label explains. It’s been developed and recorded in several studios during and around the edges of tour, in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Tbilisi, and Brussels.

We’re told that the album finds Hauschildt “evolving his palette of tools,” and integrating modular and granular synthesis. The improvisatory and generative nature of modular systems, when paired with his signature grid-oriented and hand-played techniques, guides these compositions “slightly out of line to hypnotic effect,” the label adds.

Tracklisting

01. Cloudloss

02 Subtractive Skies

03 A Planet Left Behind

04 Attractor B

05 The Nature Remaining

06 Nonlin

07 Reverse Culture Music

08 The Spring in Chartreuse

09 American Spiral

Nonlin LP lands October 25.

A stream of “Subtractive Skies” will be added in later today, when shared by the label.