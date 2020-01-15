Steve Spacek Unveils New Album Recorded Entirely on an iPad and iPhone
'Houses' LP is out February 7.
Steve Spacek is up next on Black Focus, the UK label releasing music from Kamaal Williams and Mansur Brown.
Houses, Spacek’s third album, sees him returning to his Detroit influences. House music sits at the heart of this record, and as with all Spacek’s releases, it focuses on swing, melody, and feeling. He recorded the entire album using iPhone and iPad applications.
Spacek, real name Steve White, is one-third of the electronic music band Spacek. In the past, he has collaborated with the likes of J Dilla, Raphael Saadiq, and Common. His last album, Natural Sci-Fi, came in 2018.
Tracklisting:
01. Rawl Aredo
02. Waiting 4 You
03. Where We Go
04. Tell Me
05. African Dream
06. Songlife
07. Higher Place
08. Single Stream
09. Love 4 Nano
Bonus Tracks
Bright Eyes Rev
Yu Used To Love Me
Who Cares
Child Insperation
Houses LP is out February 7, with opener “Rawl Aredo” streaming below and pre-order here.