Steve Spacek Unveils New Album Recorded Entirely on an iPad and iPhone 'Houses' LP is out February 7.

Steve Spacek is up next on Black Focus, the UK label releasing music from Kamaal Williams and Mansur Brown.

Houses, Spacek’s third album, sees him returning to his Detroit influences. House music sits at the heart of this record, and as with all Spacek’s releases, it focuses on swing, melody, and feeling. He recorded the entire album using iPhone and iPad applications.

Spacek, real name Steve White, is one-third of the electronic music band Spacek. In the past, he has collaborated with the likes of J Dilla, Raphael Saadiq, and Common. His last album, Natural Sci-Fi, came in 2018.

Tracklisting:



01. Rawl Aredo

02. Waiting 4 You

03. Where We Go

04. Tell Me

05. African Dream

06. Songlife

07. Higher Place

08. Single Stream

09. Love 4 Nano



Bonus Tracks



Bright Eyes Rev

Yu Used To Love Me

Who Cares

Child Insperation

Houses LP is out February 7, with opener “Rawl Aredo” streaming below and pre-order here.