Steven Warwick (a.k.a Heatsick) Announces New Album on PAN 'MOI' LP is out November 8.

Steven Warwick will release his new album on Pan, titled MOI.

MOI is Warwick’s first physical release under his own name, having previously recorded as Heatsick. The record signals a more upbeat reprise following the previous, more reflective release, Nadir, also on Pan; we’re told to expect a “journey considering interior worlds and personal architecture, as found in early spiritual narratives.”

Warwick recorded it in Berlin, Germany; the FUGA residency space in Zaragoza, Spain; and on location in New York, and it sees him expand his sonic vocabulary further with intense frenetic rhythms, prismatic melodies, and resonant vocals.

The album is mastered by Jeremy Cox, featuring cover photography by Ilya Lipkin, and layout by Bill Kouligas and Johannes Schnatmann.

Tracklisting

01. Open Fire Hydrant

02. Cold Light of Day

03. Kind Of Blue

04. Salvation

05. Kaleidoscope

06. Over There

07. Consolatio

08. Danke (feat. Jo Pryde)

10. Rush

11. Silhouette

MOI LP is out November 8, with “Open Fire Hydrant” streaming below, and pre-order here.