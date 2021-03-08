Strut Records Unveils Definitive Box Set of Sun Ra’s ‘Lanquidity’ 'Lanquidity (Definitive Edition)' LP is scheduled for May 14 release.

London’s Strut Records will release a definitive box set of Sun Ra‘s Lanquidity, originally released in 1978.

The 4LP set features the widely distributed version of the album alongside alternative mixes by Bob Blank originally released in limited quantities for a 1978 Arkestra gig at Georgia Tech.

The hypnotic cosmic jazz of Lanquidity was recorded over a singular session in at Bob Bank’s Blank Tapes studios in New York, cut directly after their Saturday Night Live debut, and it holds a unique standing in the Sun Ra discography. “Most critics felt that it was more of a fusion-inspired record” explains Sun Ra trumpeter Michael Ray. “As the name suggests, the album is liquid and languid.”

News of the expanded Lanquidity box set precedes a special exhibit occurring this spring, “Sun Ra, The Substitute Words: Poetry, 1957-72.”

“Sun Ra, The Substitute Words: Poetry, 1957-72” surveys literary objects from Sun Ra’s vast collection of poetry and writings. Four collectible Sun Ra book reissues will be available, including “Jazz By Sun Ra” (1957) and “Jazz In Silhouette” (1959), which originally accompanied counterpart vinyl releases, and two ’70s titles previously sold at concerts by the Arkestra: “The Immeasurable Equation” (1972) and “Extensions Out: The Immeasurable Equation Vol. II” (1972). More information on the gallery and book releases can be found here, organized by Chicago-based gallery Corbett vs. Dempsey.

Tracklisting

A1. Lanquidity (8.19)

B1. Where Pathways Meet (6.30)

B2. That’s How I Feel (8:03)

C1. Twin Stars Of Thence (9:55)

D1. There Are Other Worlds (They Have Not Told You Of) (10.58)

E1. Lanquidity (Alternate version) (8.17)

E2. Where Pathways Meet (Alternate version) (6.27)

F1. That’s How I Feel (Alternate version) (12.06)

G1. Twin Stars Of Thence (Alternate version) (9.49)

H1. There Are Other Worlds (They Have Not Told You Of) (Alternate version) (10.54)

Lanquidity (Definitive Edition) is scheduled for May 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the alternate mix of “Twin Stars Of Thence” in full below, and pre-order here.

<a href="https://sunrastrut.bandcamp.com/album/lanquidity-definitive-edition">Lanquidity (Definitive Edition) by Sun Ra</a>