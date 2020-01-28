Stuart Bowditch and Nick Dawson Unveil Furrows Album 'A Thin Veneer' LP is out February 3.

Next on U.K. label Courier is an album from Furrows, the collaborative project of Stuart Bowditch and Nick Dawson.

Bowditch and Dawson, friends, collaborators, and recording artists in electronics and jazz respectively, recorded A Thin Veneer in The Loft, Southend, Essex between August 2017 and December 2018. It’s entirely improvised using the following setup: Moog Sub Phatty, Digitech Freqout, Boss ME70, TC Electronics HOF, MXR Carbon Copy, Red Panda Tensor, Arturia Minibrute, Squier Jazzmaster, iPad mini, Teenage Engineering OP1, Samplr, Animoog, Meris Ottobit, Landscape FM Stereo Field, Maschine, and Ableton Live.

The duo’s only previous work as Furrows came with “Fragments Of A Portrait,” a 2015 contribution to a V/A compilation on U.K. ambient label Hibernate.

Tracklisting



01. Soon We’ll Be Outmoded

02. Untethered

03. Once Planted Never Moved

04. Watching It Burn

05. I’mpossible

06. Lag

07. The Disappearance Of The Things We Loved

08. Salve

9. A Thin Veneer of Civilised Modernity

A Thin Veneer LP is out February 3, 2020, with pre-order available here.