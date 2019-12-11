Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Look Ma No Hands in Istanbul, Turkey Onur Özer, Audio Werner, Olga Korol, Denis Kaznacheev, and more will all play.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Look Ma, No Hands event taking place at Suma Han, Istanbul, Turkey from Friday, December 20 to Saturday, December 21. Tickets are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

MAM, Istanbul’s new event and music collective agency, is curating the event, aiming to showcase a mixture of globally renowned electronic artists and local talent. Taking place across three stages, there will be video shows, art installations, a chill-out area, food stalls, and more at the famous Suma Han.

The lineup is made up of German dance music pioneer Audio Werner, Turkish electro maestro Onur Özer, Istanbul-based duo Mod.Z, Sarp Yilmaz, Stoz, Bärtaub, Denis Kaznacheev, Cem G, Yagiz, and Olga Korol.

For those who haven’t yet, just SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name with “Look Ma No Hands” as the subject to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your FREE pass. For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “Look Ma No Hands” as the email subject.

