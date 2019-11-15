Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to New Year’s Day at The Warehouse Project Maceo Plex, Helena Hauff, Seth Troxler, Eris Drew, Joy Orbison, Peach, and many more are all billed.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming New Year’s Day event at The Warehouse Project taking place in Manchester, United Kingdom on Sunday, December 1—this season’s closing party.

XLR8R has partnered with The Warehouse Project to offer a limited number of free passes which will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The Warehouse Project has become one of the UK’s leading club event series, throwing parties each year from September to New Year’s Day, with bookings spanning the most established names in electronic music and hip-hop. Their new venue, a 10,000-capacity spot called Depot at Mayfield, opened this year, promising top-notch production.

The Warehouse Project’s New Year’s Day legendary parties are no secret, and this edition’s lineup is no different: Maceo Plex, Helena Hauff, Seth Troxler, Eris Drew, Joy Orbison, Peach, and many more are all billed.

Full Lineup:



Maceo Plex

Helena Hauff

George FitzGerald (DJ Set)

Krysko

Greg Lord

Concourse:



Seth Troxler

Octo Octa

Eris Drew

Jasper James

High Hoops

Archive:



Joy Orbison

Folamour

Peach

Will Tramp

Zutekh DJs

For those who haven’t yet, SUBSCRIBE HERE then email your full name and “WHP:NYD 2020” to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your free event pass. For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “WHP: NYD 2020” as the email subject.