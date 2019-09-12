Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Oscuro’s 5th Birthday with Voigtmann, Hamish & Toby, and More Voigtmann, Hamish & Toby, Jake Hodgkinson, GABBS, and Jayar will all play.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Oscuro Event event taking place at 93 Feet East in London on Saturday, September 21.

Oscuro started almost five years ago in the heart of East London and has since become one of the staple nights in the UK capital’s tightly-knit scene.

Co-founder of London’s Toi.Toi.Musik., Voigtmann has made name for himself in a short space of time. With a standout set at last year’s Houghton, he’s known for his dedication his work. Hamish & Toby have been on the radar for some time, consistently bringing the groove. Supporting are Jake Hodgkinson, GABBS, and Jayar.

We’ve partnered with Oscuro to offer XLR8R+ subscribers a select amount of free guestlist passes.

For those who haven’t yet, SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name, subscription confirmation page screenshot, and “OSCURO” to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your free event pass.

For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “OSCURO” as the email subject.

