Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Four Tet’s Night at The Warehouse Project Four Tet, Peggy Gou, Skee Mask, Avalon Emerson, and more all play on October 26.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Warehouse Project night curated by Four Tet, taking place in Manchester, UK on Saturday, October 26.

The Warehouse Project has become one of the UK’s leading club event series, throwing parties each year from September to New Year’s Day, with bookings spanning the most established names in electronic music and hip-hop. Their new venue, a 10,000-capacity spot called Depot at Mayfield, opened this year, promising top-notch production.

October 26 stands out as one of this season’s best. Joining Four Tet will be Skrillex, Peggy Gou, Jon Hopkins (DJ set), Daphni, Mall Grab, Hessle Audio ft Ben UFO, Pearson Sound & Pangaea, Avalon Emerson, Courtesy, Skee Mask, Lone, Saoirse, DJ Q, Flava D, and more. Find the full lineup here.

We’ve partnered with The Warehouse Project to offer XLR8R+ subscribers some free guestlist passes. The event is SOLD OUT, so this is an offer not to be missed.

For those who haven’t yet, SUBSCRIBE HERE then email your full name and “The Warehouse Project: Four Tet” to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your free event pass. For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “The Warehouse Project: Four Tet” as the email subject.