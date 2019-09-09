FOLD with UVB, December, Nur Jaber, and S Ruston B2B Voicedrone The event takes place in London on Saturday, September 14.

FOLD Presents event with UVB, December, Nur Jaber, and S Ruston B2B Voicedrone, taking place at the recently opened Fold in London on Saturday, September 14.

UVB and Nur Jaber have made a big impression in electronic music circles in the UK and Berlin with consistent releases on the likes of OSF and MORD. Add to that a B2B from S Ruston and Voicedrone, which is bound to include anything from rave to jungle to EBM. Completing the bill is Parisian producer December, who will add a darker take on proceedings throughout the night.

