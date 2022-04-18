Sweely’s Debut Album is Incoming on Butter Side Up 'Closer Energy' LP is scheduled for June 6 release.

William Montana (a.k.a Sweely) will soon serve up Closer Energy, his debut album on Butter Side Up, the London- and Leeds-based label of Hamish Cole and Hugh Bailey.

Sweely is an often overlooked gem of the French electronic music scene, known for his jazz-tinged, swinging house jams. For the 32nd edition of XLR8R+, he delivered two tracks, “Always a Problem” and “Love Program,” which both feature in his live set. Closer Energy sees him continuing to explore these sounds, but with more Detroit techno and electro.

Closer Energy follows Sweely’s recent Danc’n In The Garage 12″ on Limousine Dream, though he’s previously put out music on Mulen Records, Lobster Theremin, and its sub-label Distant Hawaii. He put out the Private Navigation EP on Butter Side Up in 2019. This is the label’s first full-length.

Tracklist

01. Hello Goodbye

02. Not Part Of It

03. Keep On Rock’n

04. Call Me Tonight

05. Techy (la) Sunrise

06. When You’re In Love

07. MiniLook

08. Security (Get The Fuck Out)

09. Energy Bars

10. Closer Energy

11. Outro

Closer Energy LP is scheduled for June 6 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order here.