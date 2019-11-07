SXM Festival Announces Phase One Lineup for 2020 Edition The 2020 edition takes place from March 11 to 15 on the Caribbean Island of Saint Martin/Sint Maarten.

SXM Festival has announced its phase one lineup for the 2020 edition, taking place from March 11 to 15 on the Caribbean Island of Saint Martin/Sint Maarten.

Ricardo Villalobos will return next year, and he will be joined by Panorama Bar resident Cassy and the eclectic sounds of Sonja Moonear. In line with SXM Festival’s wide-reaching curation, the deeper side house and techno scene will once again be represented with the likes of Bedouin and Blond:ish. Phase one also includes Israeli export and SXM favorite Chaim alongside YokoO, Luca Bachetti, Holmar, Sabo, Jan Blomqvist, Parallells, Sainte Vie, and more. You can see the full list of names below, and more will be added soon.

Over the past five years, SXM Festival has set its sights on crafting the perfect electronic music destination experience on the shores of Saint Martin/Sint Maarten. Since the devastating impact on the island by a series of 2017 hurricanes, the event has furthered its connection with the island and its dedication to the needs of the local community. In 2018, the festival created the Two Bunch Palms and Les Amis du SXM Festival Foundations to raise funds to help those affected by Hurricane Irma. The festival returned in 2019, and saw fans and artists join forces with both local governments to rebuild recreation areas, cleanup the island’s renowned beaches, and raise money for the year-round betterment of the area.

You can read more about the festival’s 2019 return in our feature here.

SXM Festival 2019, Phase 1 Lineup (ABC):

Bedouin

Blond:Ish

Britta Arnold

Cassy

Chaim

DJ Tennis

Enzo Siragusa

Holmar

Jade (CA)

Jan Blomqvist (Live)

Jenia Tarsol

Loco Dice

Luca Bacchetti

Maga

Maher Daniel

Marco Carola

Parallells (Live)

Ricardo Villalobos

Rony Seikaly

Sabo

Sainte Vie (Live)

Serge Devant

Sonja Moonear

Unders

wAFF

YokoO

The 2020 edition takes place from March 11 to 15. Tickets are now available here.