Sydney’s Tek Genesis Turns to Experimental Bass for Debut Album via Noisia’s Division Recordings 'Temp' LP is out December 6 on Division Recordings.

Tek Genesis will dive headfirst into the world of experimental-bass with his debut album, Temp, out later this week on Noisia’s Division Recordings.

Tek Genesis formerly produced as William., but feelings of creative detachment began to surface. After recalibrating his inspiration and intention, the Sydney-based producer now combines the sounds of bass, acid house, jungle, and hip-hop under his new alias.

Temp follows two Tek Genesis singles, “Amber” and “Ether,” which were enough to catch the attention of Dutch electronic trio Noisia, who went on to sign Temp to Division.

“A riveting combination of massive festival drops and inherently intellectual sound design, this geometric catalog of sounds is set to solidify Tek Genesis as an obvious act to watch,” the label explains.

Tracklisting

01. Scattered Dreams

02. Lost Signal

03. Quiet Bison ft. Petrichor

04. Cloud Kingdom Theme

05. Ether

06. Raid (Interlude)

07. Shift ft. Keenan Mathias

08. Head Kick ft. Halinae

09. Cryostasis

10. 7894



Temp LP is out December 6, with “Ether” streaming below.