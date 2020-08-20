TAH Shares Seven Jersey Club Originals 'Menacing' LP is available now.

TAH has put out Menacing, a new album.

TAH, real name Taree Jones, is form Newark, New Jersey, and began releasing music in October 2019, beginning with ALL I EVER WANTED. Earlier this year, he put out That Way You Feel Right Now. His music spans Jersey Club, a high-energy style that grabs you and pulls you onto the floor.

Menacing is a new full-length album, and it comprises seven new tracks, one featuring Marvelito. TAH hasn’t shared any details about it, but if it’s like his earlier records, expect another set of Jersey Club originals he’s been sitting on for a while.

You can check out TAH’s Boiler Room show here.

Tracklisting



01. FRONTIN

02. MAKE IT CLAP ft. Marvelito

03. TAP IT

04. FROM THE BACK

05. MEGA

06. 5 O CLOCK BREAK

07. INTL PLAYERS

Menacing LP is available now. You can stream it in full below and order it now via Bandcamp.