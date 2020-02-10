Takeleave Album Next on Project: Mooncircle 'Belonging' LP is out February 28.

Next on Project: Mooncircle is Belonging, the second album of

Takeleave, real name Nicolas De Araújo Peixoto.

Belonging is the Berlin multi-instrumentalist’s second album, following 2018’s Inner Sea. Across 10 tracks, he explores the feelings of arrival and homesickness, whereas Inner Sea focused on the journey itself. While it was written in different places, Belonging was completed in the German capital, where the songs evolved from intuitive jams on the instrument.

“This album turned out to sound as intimate and intuitive as it was for me when writing these songs,” De Araújo Peixoto explains. “I feel like I got a little step closer to my own sound over the last year.”

In late December, Project: Mooncircle released Long Arm’s Silent Opera, an attempt to describe the states of the human soul, available now via Bandcamp.

Tracklisting



01. The Woods

02. Temple

03. Climbing Trees

04. Breathe

05. Sabado

06. Petrichor

07. Voices

08. Soulfood

09. Lucid

10. Unrest

Belonging LP is out February 28 on limited gold vinyl, including download code, and digital. Meanwhile, pre-order over at Bandcamp, and stream clips below.

