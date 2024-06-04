Tama Gucci’s Debut Album is Incoming 'Notes To Self' LP is scheduled for August 16 release via Sinderlyn.

Miami-raised, New York-based singer, producer, and DJ Tama Gucci will release his debut album in August, via Sinderlyn.

Notes to Self follows 2017’s Out of Order mixtape and 2019’s Fantasy and 2021’s Almost Blue EPs—all of which have allowed him to steadily build his sound and cultivate his artistic voice.

With the album he has opened his sonic universe—intoxicating electronic melodies and nostalgic pop-punk ballads—to guest contributors for the first time. Cassius Cruz delivers a rap verse to “No More ‘I Love You’s'”; Colle features on “You Lost Me”; Australia’s Jack Slade produces two tracks.

The album’s “stylistic experimentalism,” we’re told, “was fortified by late-night, weed smoke-glazed recording sessions” but its “stark candidness” was influenced by “the daytime writing stints that wrapped up the LP.”

We’re told to expect an “unabashedly romantic and brooding record, predominantly centering self-growth and happiness and gleaning wisdom from past mistakes.”

Alongside the announcement, Tama Gucci has shared a video for “Runaway Pup,” the lead single.

“This video was so fun to make! We reference ‘Funny Games’—one of my favorite movies ever, by one of my favorite directors, Michael Haneke,” Tama Gucci says. “I was challenging myself to create something just as cool with the best team behind me. It was very rewarding to see this come to life!”

Tama Gucci began as a bedroom SoundCloud project to cover and remix popular songs but it has blossomed into something far greater. He began to write, produce, and perform his own music and became enamoured with his hometown’s queer underground rave scene. The breakbeat-heavy sound of the city’s warehouse parties rubbed off on his music, and the South Florida rave scene also brought him closer to his Jamaican roots.

Tracklisting



01. Good Morning Babe

02. Out Of The Loop

03. Runaway Pup

04. No More “I Love You’s” feat. Cassius Cruz

05. Didn’t Have To

06. Stalk Me 151 To 170

07. Wanna Know You

08. At The Moon

09. Only Smoke Trees

10. See You Later

11. Back Then

12. You Lost Me feat. Colle

Notes To Self LP is scheduled for August 16 release via Sinderlyn. Meanwhile, you can stream “Runaway Pup” in full via the player below.

Photo: Jonathan Qualtere & Emilio Tamez