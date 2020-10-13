Teebs’ Debut Album ‘Ardour’ Celebrates 10 Years with Special Anniversary Edition via Brainfeeder 'Ardour (10th Anniversary Edition)' LP is available now.

Brainfeeder is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Teebs‘ Ardour album with a limited edition reissue of the landmark record. Pressed on deep pink double-vinyl and housed in a beautiful gatefold sleeve with artwork by Teebs himself, the edition features six previously unreleased tracks.

Brainfeeder released Ardour, a debut album by Teebs, a 23-year-old ex-skater, painter, and music producer named Mtendere Mandowa, on October 11, 2010. The title, meaning great enthusiasm, love, or passion, was a fitting descriptor for his inherently warm, lushly textured beats. It’s a classic in the Brainfeeder canon.

In the years since, Teebs has become a staple of the Los Angeles music community. Following Ardour, he released Collections (2011), Estara, (2014) and, after a five-year hiatus, his most recent album, Anicca, in 2019, with the help of a host of musical friends including ​Panda Bear (Animal Collective), Sudan Archives, Ringgo Ancheta (a.k.a MNDSGN), Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, and Anna Wise.

Tracklisting



A1. You’ve Changed

A2. Bound Ball

A3. Double Fifths

A4. While You Doooo

A5. Moments

A6. Burner

A7. Wind Loop

B1. Lakeshore Ave.

B2. Arthur’s Birds

B3. Gordon

B4. Bern Rhythm

B5. Felt Tip

B6. King Bathtub

C1. My Whole Life

C2. Long Distance (feat. Gaby Hernandez)

C3. Why Like This?

C4. Humming Birds

C5. Autumn Antique

D1. WLTA

D2. Everyone Alive Wants Answers

D3. For Phil

D4. SP Tapes

D5. SPCD

D6. Magnolia Redo

Ardour (10th Anniversary Edition) LP is available now on Brainfeeder. Order it here now with a stream below.

<a href="https://teebs.bandcamp.com/album/ardour-10th-anniversary-edition">Ardour (10th Anniversary Edition) by Teebs</a>