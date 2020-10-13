Teebs’ Debut Album ‘Ardour’ Celebrates 10 Years with Special Anniversary Edition via Brainfeeder
'Ardour (10th Anniversary Edition)' LP is available now.
Brainfeeder is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Teebs‘ Ardour album with a limited edition reissue of the landmark record. Pressed on deep pink double-vinyl and housed in a beautiful gatefold sleeve with artwork by Teebs himself, the edition features six previously unreleased tracks.
Brainfeeder released Ardour, a debut album by Teebs, a 23-year-old ex-skater, painter, and music producer named Mtendere Mandowa, on October 11, 2010. The title, meaning great enthusiasm, love, or passion, was a fitting descriptor for his inherently warm, lushly textured beats. It’s a classic in the Brainfeeder canon.
In the years since, Teebs has become a staple of the Los Angeles music community. Following Ardour, he released Collections (2011), Estara, (2014) and, after a five-year hiatus, his most recent album, Anicca, in 2019, with the help of a host of musical friends including Panda Bear (Animal Collective), Sudan Archives, Ringgo Ancheta (a.k.a MNDSGN), Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, and Anna Wise.
Tracklisting
A1. You’ve Changed
A2. Bound Ball
A3. Double Fifths
A4. While You Doooo
A5. Moments
A6. Burner
A7. Wind Loop
B1. Lakeshore Ave.
B2. Arthur’s Birds
B3. Gordon
B4. Bern Rhythm
B5. Felt Tip
B6. King Bathtub
C1. My Whole Life
C2. Long Distance (feat. Gaby Hernandez)
C3. Why Like This?
C4. Humming Birds
C5. Autumn Antique
D1. WLTA
D2. Everyone Alive Wants Answers
D3. For Phil
D4. SP Tapes
D5. SPCD
D6. Magnolia Redo
Ardour (10th Anniversary Edition) LP is available now on Brainfeeder. Order it here now with a stream below.