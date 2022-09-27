Teebs Delivers Double-Single on Brainfeeder 'Did It Again' is available now.

Photo: Alli Nakamura

Mtendere Mandowa, better known as Teebs, has released a new two-track single on Brainfeeder.

Did It Again is Teebs’ first release since Annica in 2019, which included collaborations from Panda Bear as well as Sudan Archives, Pink Siifu, and Anna Wise.

On this latest title-track, Teebs combines his immersive, melodic productions with the psychedelic wails of Panda Bear. The second track, “NES,” is a quiet, contained lagoon of harps, muffled beats, and croaks and chirps of wildlife.

With roots at the My Hollow Drum collective, Dublab, and Low End Theory, Teebs is a staple within the Los Angeles music community. Layered and endlessly lush, his music speaks to the mind and the body in a hyper-real way that ultimately leaves one relaxed, curious, and perplexed all at the same time.

His output over the past nine years includes two albums and one mini-album on Brainfeeder, plus multiple split albums and collaborative EPs with the likes of Daedelus and Jeremiah Jae. He is also one half of the Sons of Morning with beat pioneer Prefuse 73. You can read more about Teebs in his latest XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Did It Again (feat. Panda Bear)

02. NES

Did It Again is available now. You can stream it in full below and order it here.

<a href="https://teebs.bandcamp.com/album/did-it-again">Did It Again by Teebs</a>