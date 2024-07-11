Texture Summit Celebrates Five Years with Poten and C.L.A.W.S. The anniversary will go down this Saturday, July 13, in San Francisco.

San Francisco event series Texture Summit will celebrate its fifth anniversary this Saturday, July 13.

Texture Summit was launched in 2019 as an avenue to provide “beautiful, immersive experiences of art and music that bring community together.”

With a focus on local US talent, Texture Summit‘s events have hosted Sunset Soundsystem’s Solar and Galen, Carlos Suffront, Eric Cloutier, Liquid Earth, Huerta, Zacky, and Texture Summit founder, Louiv, among others. Recent international headliners have included Move D, Truly Madly, Velasco, Bruno Schmidt, and Dr Banana.

The fifth anniversary will be held at Heron Arts gallery, running from 9pm until 4am.



Staying true to its roots, Denver DJ Poten is set to headline the event alongside San Francisco legend C.L.A.W.S., with support from Louiv, Zacky, Philco, and Combover. The space will feature art installations by Casey Curran and live visuals from Mutek SF alumni Loaf Baker.

You can find more info and purchase tickets to the anniversary party here, with a live mix from Louiv below.