The Cinematic Orchestra to Reissue ‘Every Day’ 'Every Day' LP is scheduled for March 24 release.

The Cinematic Orchestra have announced the first ever reissue of their Every Day album, originally released 20 years ago.

Across its seven soaring tracks, the group, led by founding member Jason Swinscoe and Dominic Smith, took you on a journey through classic soul, jazz, choral pieces, minimalism, and more.

This reissue, which is spread across three LPs of translucent red vinyl, comes with bonus tracks from the original recording sessions: “Oregon” and “Horizon” featuring Niara Scarlett. There are also two tracks previously unreleased on vinyl in “Semblance” and the unearthed “Flite” (Original Version)

The release features new artwork from the original designer, Openmind, with Gilles Peterson’s original liner notes.

Since debuting with Motion, in 1999, The Cinematic Orchestra have sold hundreds of thousands of albums. Their last album, To Believe, charted in the UK albums chart. You can read more about them here.

Vinyl Tracklisting

01. All That You Give feat. Fontella Bass

02. Burn Out

03. Evolution feat. Fontella Bass

04. Man With The Movie Camera

05. All Things To All Men feat. Roots Manuva

06. Flite

07. Everyday Oregon

08. Horizon feat. Niara Scarlett

09. Semblance

10. Flite (Original Version)

Every Day LP is scheduled for March 24 release. You can order it here.

