The Jazz Diaries Releases New Album by 30/70 Founding Member Horatio Luna 'Boom Boom' LP is out now.

Henry Hicks (a.k.a. Horatio Luna) has released his latest album, Boom Boom, on India’s The Jazz Diaries.

Hicks, a composer, bassist, and producer, is one of Melbourne, Australia’s hardest working musicians, respected for his work as a founding member of influential hip-hop and soul collective 30/70. He also forms part of trad-jazz band Lush Life and works with afro-house group Teymori. His contributions to the Melbourne music scene were recently recognized with a feature on Gilles Peterson’s Sunny Side Up compilation.

His latest LP, Boom Boom, is his most dancefloor-focused to date, joining his loose and raw composition style with the driving frameworks of early Chicago, Detroit, and New York house music. It brings to mind the swinging, soulful work of Moodymann, Chez Damier, Terrence Parker, Mike Huckaby, and Patrice Scott—and Hicks includes a reimagining of Scott’s classic “Be Free.” Much like those artists referenced, Hicks has “always been intrigued by abstract and contemporary ideas. Fusion music,” he explains. “I was always just about freedom in music, freedom in life.”

In February, Horatio Luna released Yes Doctor on La Sape Records.

Tracklisting:



01. Boom Boom

02. Fuck The System

03. Patrice

04. No Words, Big Party

05. Bumps

06. Bush Doof

07. Peruvian

Boom Boom LP is available now as a limited-edition 12″ and digitally via The Jazz Diaries‘ Bandcamp page. You find a stream of the album below.

<a href="https://horatioluna.bandcamp.com/album/boom-boom">Boom Boom by Horatio Luna</a>