The Mars Volta To Reissue Career Discography On ‘La Realidad De Los Sueños’ Vinyl Box Set 'La Realidad De Los Sueños' is scheduled April 23 release.

The Mars Volta will release a massive 18-LP box set, La Realidad De Los Sueños, meaning “The Reality of Dreams,” collecting the band’s recorded material plus some unreleased content.

Only 5,000 copies of the box set will circulate among the public. It includes the band’s debut EP, Tremulant (2002) plus all six of their full-length studio albums, beginning with 2003’s De-Loused In The Comatorium and leading to 2012’s Noctourniquet.

The unreleased material includes Landscape Tantrums, a collection of unfinished original recordings from the De-Loused In The Comatorium sessions. There’s also some rare recordings of “A Plague Upon Your Hissing Children” and “Eunuch Provocateur,” both recorded during the De-Loused In The Comatorium sessions, plus a photo book of behind-the-scenes archival content.

Before the announcement of the new box set, The Mars Volta issued the first digital release of Tremulant. Originally released April 2, 2002 on Los Angeles-based label Gold Standard Labs, Tremulant features guitarist and songwriter Omar Rodríguez-López, vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala, keyboardist Isaiah Ikey Owens, sound manipulator Jeremy Michael Ward, bassist Eva Gardner, and drummer Jon Theodore.

The Mars Volta broke up in 2013, although Rodriguez-Lopez and Bixler-Zavala continued on with The Mars Volta drummer Dave Elitch and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea with a new project named Antemasque.

In 2019, Bixler-Zavala hinted at the band’s return, saying the reunion would involve “2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes, shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.”

La Realidad De Los Sueños is scheduled April 23 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Eunuch Provocateur” below and ore-order here.