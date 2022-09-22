The XX’s Oliver Sim Shares Debut Album
'Hideous Bastard' is available now.
Oliver Sim—best known for his work as songwriter, bassist, and vocalist of The xx—has released his debut album through Young.
Produced by bandmate Jamie xx, Hideous Bastard is the culmination of two years of writing and recording, inspired by Sim’s love of horror movies and his own life experience, unpacking themes of shame, fear, and masculinity.
Several of the songs will soundtrack the forthcoming short film “Hideous,” starring Sim and directed by Yann Gonzales.
Tracklisting
01. Hideous feat. Jimmy Somerville
02. Romance With a Memory
03. Sensitive Child
04. Never Here
05. Unreliable Narrator
06. Saccharine
07. Confident Man
08. GMT
09. Fruit
10. Run The Credits
Hideous Bastard is available now.