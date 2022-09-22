The XX’s Oliver Sim Shares Debut Album 'Hideous Bastard' is available now.

Oliver Sim—best known for his work as songwriter, bassist, and vocalist of The xx—has released his debut album through Young.

Produced by bandmate Jamie xx, Hideous Bastard is the culmination of two years of writing and recording, inspired by Sim’s love of horror movies and his own life experience, unpacking themes of shame, fear, and masculinity.

Several of the songs will soundtrack the forthcoming short film “Hideous,” starring Sim and directed by Yann Gonzales.

Tracklisting

01. Hideous feat. Jimmy Somerville

02. Romance With a Memory

03. Sensitive Child

04. Never Here

05. Unreliable Narrator

06. Saccharine

07. Confident Man

08. GMT

09. Fruit

10. Run The Credits

Hideous Bastard is available now.