Theo Parrish’s New Album is Incoming 'Wuddaji' LP is scheduled for September 15 release.

Theo Parrish has a new album on the way.

Wuddaji is scheduled to land on September 15 on vinyl through Sound Signature, Parrish’s own label. There’s no other information on the release other than its tracklisting, which includes “This Is For You,” a collaboration with vocalist Maurissa Rose that Parrish released as a single last year.

Parrish’s last solo album came in 2014 with American Intelligence. Earlier this year, he released a six-part sound collage called We Are All Georgeous Monsterss.

01. Hambone Capuccino

02. Radar Detector

03. This Is For You feat. Maurissa Rose

04. Wuddaji

05. Hennyweed Buckdance

06. Angry Purple Birds

07. Who Knew Kung Fu

08. All Your Boys Are Biters

09. Knew Better Do Better

Wuddaji LP is scheduled for September 15 release via Sound Signature. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below.